“President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from," Toomey said in a statement Monday afternoon. "Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine. I couldn’t disagree more with these congresswomen’s views on immigration, socialism, national security, and virtually every policy issue. But they are entitled to their opinions, however misguided they may be. We should defeat their ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry.”