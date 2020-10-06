Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank president Patrick Harker said that the coronavirus is still having a profound impact on the U.S. economy, which has rebounded faster than expected, in prepared remarks Tuesday.
He expects U.S. employment to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, Harker said at a conference entitled “Pandemic: Accelerating AI and Machine Learning?” hosted by the Global Interdependence Center in Philadelphia.
The good news is the economy “has rebounded faster than many of us had projected,” he said. About half of 22 million Americans who were suddenly out of work earlier this year are now working again, enough to nudge the unemployment rate down to 7.9% from 10.2%, which he called “still disastrously high.”
“I expect this recovery to continue, though not fast enough that, by the end of this year, GDP will have returned to where it was before the pandemic struck. In fact, there have been a few recent signs of plateauing, suggesting that a return to the baseline will take quite some time,” he said.
Harker took office in 2015, as the 11th president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. Harker sits on the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee, which formulates the nation’s monetary policy.
Employment in the U.S. probably won’t be back to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, he said.
However, because of the United States' inability to control the virus, "we’ve experienced approximately 21% of the world’s deaths, despite housing only about 4% of the world’s population. Infection rates have come down from the highs we saw in the spring and summer, but the virus is still circulating widely in large swaths of the country. And in recent days, we’ve even seen alarming spikes” in some big cities, Harker noted in his speech.
“Racial minorities, particularly Black Americans and Hispanics, have been sickened from the coronavirus at a far higher rate than other groups. They have also died at a higher rate. And in the ensuing economic contraction, they have lost their jobs at a higher rate,” Harker said.
Harker qualified his forecast, saying it is “freighted with uncertainty because, once again, of COVID-19. The scenario of continued growth that I have presented depends on a sustained decline in the rate of new infections probably a result of nearly universal mask wearing, especially indoors. We’re also assuming that a vaccine becomes widely available sometime mid to late next year” and his forecast assumes an additional $1 trillion in stimulus, which has yet to be passed by Congress.
And so, the path of the economy “largely depends on the path of the virus," he added. “It depends in no small part, too, on the path that the federal government chooses to take.”