I launched the National Autism Data Center in 2014 to analyze and publish national statistics about the kinds of help neurodivergent people need and how life turns out for them in domains like health, education, and employment. The national numbers are not good. Most young people on the autism spectrum are disconnected from opportunities for postsecondary education and employment in their first several years after finishing high school. Their talents and potential for contribution are untapped or under-tapped.