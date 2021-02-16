“John Vorhees is the only individual among those Black Philadelphians in the Morton Collection for whom we have a name, and the one thing that we know is that he claimed at least to have been born in Chester County and he died in Philadelphia,” Mitchell said. “We don’t have a birth certificate for him because for the years in which he was born, Chester County didn’t keep the relevant birth records. All we know is he is listed as a ‘mulatto porter’ by Morton, and that he was alleged to have killed a person.”