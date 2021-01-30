In a message to the members of the Black Caucus and the Penn State community that was posted on the university’s website Saturday, Penn State president Eric J. Barron said “Zoom bombings” of “various” lectures and meetings “in which hate-filled, racist and antisemitic language was spewed and specifically targeted at people of color and other populations” have been reported, though he did not go into detail about any of the calls or indicate which other groups aside from the Black Caucus have been targeted.