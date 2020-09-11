Pennsylvania State University will continue allowing some students to attend in-person classes, despite reporting another 275 cases of the coronavirus since Tuesday, mostly at its flagship campus in State College.
University officials said the increase in cases is manageable and students are cooperating with contact tracing and quarantining when needed. And Penn State isn’t seeing hospitalizations or broader community transmission.
“At this time, we do not need to change our current modality and hybrid on-campus approach,” said Penn State president Eric J. Barron. “The university is monitoring the number of positive and negative cases — and other variables critical to our decision making — including isolation and quarantine capacity, hospitalizations, locational data, transmission from student cases to employees and community prevalence, to name a few.”
The university reported a total 708 cases, up from 433 on Tuesday. The school said 289 of those cases, all but one being students, were from the last week on the University Park campus. About half of the quarantine and isolation space at University Park is in use, the school said, and nearly 100 students have recovered and are moving out.
University officials last week warned that a surge in cases might force it to revert to remote instruction temporarily or for the rest of the semester and urged students to avoid gatherings over the long Labor Day weekend. Earlier this week, the university announced it had to quarantine more than 140 nursing students on its Hershey campus and it paused some sports after 48 athletes tested positive, the largest number since the testing of athletes began this summer.
Leaders of student government and some faculty groups have been calling on Penn State for weeks to revert to remote instruction, fearing the campus' operations were endangering faculty and students as well as the local community. Case counts in Centre County, home to the University Park campus, which enrolls more than 40,000 undergraduates, have been rising, fueled by Penn State’s numbers. The county has 925 cases, including 429 new ones this month, according to the Centre Daily Times.
Villanova University, St. Joseph’s University and Rowan University in Glassboro, N.J., are among other large schools in the region still continuing with in-person instruction and many students living on campus. Villanova has 60 cases, 19 of which are active, while St. Joseph’s has reported 54 cases. Rowan recorded 179 cases, 129 of them since Aug. 25.
Others have reverted to remote instruction. Temple University, which as of last week had recorded 368 cases of the virus among its nearly 40,000 students since the pandemic began, moved to largely remote instruction and told the 3,200 students living in its residence halls they would get a full meal and housing refund if they chose to leave by Sept. 13. Earlier in the semester, Bloomsburg University, with 8,600 students and 286 cases, also moved to remote instruction.
Penn State has been testing students with symptoms or close contacts, as well as conducting random testing of about 1% of the system-wide population daily.
The university launched its coronavirus dashboard last month with few cases. Between last Friday and Tuesday — which included cases that had trickled in over the long weekend — the count grew from 215 to 433.
Positivity rates from tests have varied from week to week. Students with symptoms or known exposure who have sought testing have tested positive 10 to 15% of the time, the university said earlier this week. Random testing of all students, including those who show no symptoms, have had a much lower positivity rate. The highest rate was last week, at 2.2 percent.