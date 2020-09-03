Less than two weeks after Temple University began in-person classes with cautious optimism, the school reversed course Thursday and moved almost all instruction online for the rest of the semester amid a coronavirus outbreak.
It’s becoming a pattern at some large universities around the country, which are recording hundreds, in some cases more than 1,000 virus cases, after bringing students back for classes.
Laurence Steinberg, a Temple University psychology professor was not surprised. He had warned in a June New York Times opinion piece that colleges’ reopening plans counting on students to wear masks and socially distance bordered on “delusional.”
“I gave the experiment a few weeks,” he said. “Looks like at bigger schools it’s not even that long before it’s clear the plan isn’t working.”
Pennsylvania State University, Villanova and St. Joseph’s University are among local schools still operating with some in-person instruction and many students back on campus. Some others have retreated. Bloomsburg University, with 216 cases, moved instruction online last week, and Columbia County, home to Bloomsburg, has the highest daily case count per 100,000 residents of any county in Pennsylvania. Lock Haven University, which also saw a spike, paused in-person instruction until later this month.
In an attempt to thin the numbers of students living on campus, Temple offered a full housing and meal refund to those who leave university housing by Sept. 13. About 3,200 are living on the North Philadelphia campus.
Temple’s decision comes after weeks of lobbying by faculty union and student leaders to move instruction online. Case counts have been climbing since classes started Aug. 24 when there were 10 cases. As of Wednesday, there were 237 active cases. Sixty of those were recorded by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Monday out of nearly 400 tests given — a 15% positivity rate that the department has called an outbreak.
“We have concluded that the data indicate it is time to pivot to primarily online education, as we said we would be prepared to do,” president Richard M. Englert and provost JoAnne A. Epps announced to the campus Thursday.
Only about 5% of classes, those deemed essential for in-person teaching, will remain face-to-face.
While the Temple Association of University Professionals, the faculty union, applauded Temple’s decision, its president, Steve Newman, questioned which classes the school intends to keep in-person.
“The union needs to know right now, who among our members … are being required to continue doing their duties on campus in the midst of a pandemic,” Newman said. “We need to know that and we need to have some way of contesting that.”
Temple leaders said students who want to continue living on campus may do so. It’s unclear how many will make that choice.
“Since the university is giving on-campus residents the option to get refunds, I would imagine most parents would want their students to come home,” said Quinn Litsinger, president of the Temple Student Government Association.
But he’s doubtful the thousands of students who live off campus, have leases and pay rent — including him — will leave.
Most cases are stemming from off-campus students. So far, not even a dozen cases came from university housing, Temple spokesperson Ray Betzner had said.
“Anything we can do to thin out the number of people on campus is helpful to us from a disease perspective,” said James Garrow, a city health department spokesperson.
The city has traced Temple’s outbreak to small social gatherings in off-campus apartment buildings, Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said. Farley and Mayor Jim Kenney said Temple did everything it could to limit the spread of the virus while also offering in-person learning, and was successful in doing so in settings it could control, such as classrooms and dorms. But the school was unsuccessful in encouraging students to practice adequate coronavirus safety measures in off-campus apartments, they said.
Reaction to Temple’s decision was brisk, and some of it scathing.
“Thank you so much for pretending that this wasn’t going to be the result all along,” a parent tweeted. “Besides having paid full tuition, my son is now locked into an off campus leased apartment. I’ve never been more disgusted.”
Sara Goldrick-Rab, a Temple professor whose work has focused on homeless and hungry college students, largely blamed the state for failing to properly fund higher education and the federal government for failing to stop the pandemic or deliver the money needed to support students.
“Given those constraints, Temple tried to avoid a financial disaster by offering classes so students would return — and housing because thanks to state defunding we must make money from food and housing to make the budget work,” she said. “Clearly, Temple could not overcome the massive public health crisis created by government failure. Now our students, our staff and faculty, and our city are at even greater risk, and so is the institution itself.”
Terry W. Hartle, senior vice president at the D.C.-based American Council on Education, also blamed lack of national leadership and clear standards on testing and contact tracing. Schools heard overwhelmingly from students that they wanted an in-person experience, he said.
“Temple has handled it about as well as they could have done,” he said.
But some have been critical of the school’s plan and its potential danger to the surrounding North Philadelphia community if infections spiked.
A professor, who asked not to be identified for fear of backlash from Temple, said the university should have informed professors if a student in their class tested positive and offered testing. The professor said it was a student who informed them of a positive test because she was in isolation and could not complete an assignment. Another student, who was in quarantine, did the same after his roommate tested positive.
“That lack of communication and lack of protocol made it clear that Temple’s plan was not going to protect the community,” the professor said.
Betzner responded that those in spaces where social distancing occurs, masks are worn and rules are followed are not considered close contacts under guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are not required to be notified.
Newman, of the faculty union, said he hopes Temple will learn from the experience.
“We need to do better going forward,” he said. “The spring is likely to face us with many of the same challenges.”
Whether schools that encountered problems in the fall, will try again is uncertain.
“Absent getting the virus under control or a treatment or vaccine that changes the calculus, it’s hard to imagine that schools will feel comfortable reopening (for spring semester),” Hartle said.
It’s also uncertain whether colleges still conducting in-person classes will continue.
A spokesperson for Villanova, where the case count stands at 42, said the school isn’t planning a change.
“We understand that this is a fluid situation and change can happen rapidly,” spokesperson Jonathan Gust said. “Villanova continues to have ample facilities for quarantine and isolation available, as needed.”
Reporters Tom Avril, Frank Kummer and Sean Collins Walsh contributed to this article.