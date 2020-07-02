Like other universities around the country dating from the colonial era, Penn has been examining its ties to slavery for several years. In 2018, a committee found that at least 75 of Penn’s earliest trustees had owned enslaved people. The work of the enslaved was used to support Penn faculty and students, and some of its faculty and alumni advocated for slavery and supported the Confederacy, the committee found. The work was rooted in research by a Penn professor and undergraduate students.