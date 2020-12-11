Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who has advocated second chances in general, and the Hortons’ release in particular, wept as the other members of the board entered votes of support, first for Dennis Horton. When it came time to vote for Lee Horton, he appeared speechless. So Attorney General Josh Shapiro — with whom Fetterman has publicly clashed — spoke for him: “I’m a yes, and I think the lieutenant governor is a yes as well.”