Dec. 10: We are getting out for 50 minutes a day, and a couple of times a week we come out for yard for about 50 minutes at a time. This is a very painful situation because being locked in a cell/cage for such long periods of time is deeply traumatizing. We are suffering mentally, spiritually, and physically. We have been told that this lockdown is not a punishment. We are told that we must do the impossible and socially distance from each other, but the staff are not even attempting to socially distance from each other, and they are the people who can bring the virus in to us. Many of the staff are now attempting to blame the uptick in the virus on parole violators. We are just trying our best to hold on, because we have never experienced anything remotely close to this type of lockdown. You have many disgruntled staff members saying silly things because they are also traumatized. Incarcerated human beings (IHBs) are easy targets to purge their frustrations. This is pure agony!