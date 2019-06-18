Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday vetoed a dramatic expansion of a program that would give businesses tax credits for donating to scholarships for Pennsylvania students to attend private schools.
"It is my job as the leader of this commonwealth to ensure fairness and accountability in our classrooms. House Bill 800 would pour funding into a program that lacks these two critical aspects,” Wolf said in a statement.
Backed by top lawmakers, the bill would have nearly doubled Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program, adding $100 million in credits.
It also would have allowed automatic increases to the program in the future, and raised the income limit for participating families. Under the bill, a family of four could earn $126,216 a year and qualify.
In his veto message, Wolf said the proposed program expansion “strays from the original stated intent of the program — to lift people out of poverty — and fails to provide any additional accountability or oversight for the tax dollars being expended.”
A fiscal note attached to the bill projected the expansion would cost Pennsylvania’s general fund more than $660 million over five years.
Wolf said that Pennsylvania’s public-education system remains underfunded. “We have public schools that are structurally deteriorating, contaminated by lead, and staffed by teachers who are not appropriately paid and overstretched in their responsibilities. Tackling these challenges, and others, should be our collective priority,” the Democratic governor said in the veto message.
Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Turzai (R., Allegheny), said expanding the program would save the state money, because the average scholarship award — $1,660 in 2016-17, according to a federal report — is far less than what public schools spend per student.
Turzai, the bill’s lead sponsor, said the expansion was needed to satisfy unmet demand for the program.
Despite Wolf’s veto, funding for the EITC program is expected to be a part of budget talks in the coming weeks. Last year, Wolf signed a budget that included a $25 million increase for the program.