The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board plans to expand its curbside pickup program to nearly all its stores on Monday.
PLCB press secretary Shawn Kelly said the decision came “after working through the challenges of introducing and refining completely new store processes.”
The PLCB reopened 176 stores statewide on Monday, April 20 after it closed all of its locations in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. It had already reopened online sales for home delivery, but due to overwhelming demand, site access was randomized to limit the number of customers placing orders at once.
So how do you place an order?
First, call the nearest open liquor store between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. An employee will tell you what’s available at the store and can take your order.
Have your credit card ready, because the Liquor Control Board says all payments must be made over the phone. When you show up to pick up your order, stay in your car and it’ll be brought out to you.
Each store will only accept one order per caller per day, and that order can’t exceed six bottles.