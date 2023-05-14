In bankrupt Chester, the embattled mayor holds a big lead in the primary — in fundraising

With significant backing from a major GOP donor — entrepreneur and charter school magnate Vahan Gureghian — and a Montgomery Count trash hauler, Democratic incumbent Thaddeus Kirkland holds a huge fundraising advantage over his opponents in the bankrupt city’s mayoral primary.

The contributions he reported this year through May 1 — $106,674.73 — are more than double the amount of City Councilmember Stefan Roots and nearly seven times those of his other rival, city zoning board member Pat Worrell. Kirkland also has outspent his opponents by similar ratios.

The three are battling vigorously to run a city that the state receiver, who filed for bankruptcy on Chester’s behalf, warned might cease to exist by the end of the year because of its profound fiscal crisis.

Municipal bankruptcies are rare enough, and a mayoral primary in a city under a threat of “disincorporation” may be unprecedented.

Driving the fiscal distress is the city’s immense pension underfunding. Kirkland had testified in a bankruptcy-related Commonwealth Court hearing that he was unaware the city had skipped payments for several years during his administration.

The judge sharply criticized Kirkland and called the city government “dysfunctional.”

Kirkland, in turn, says he inherited the problems of a city that had been in state “distressed” status for 20 years before he took office. He has accused the receiver’s office of meddling in city politics and holds that he is fighting for Chester’s sovereignty.

None of the candidates has spent on media advertising. Most of Roots’ and Worrell’s expenditures have been for printing costs. The bulk of Kirkland’s money has gone to a consulting service and for printing.

A company managed by Gureghian, a lawyer and wealthy entrepreneur, operates the Chester Community Charter School. Gureghian, who lives in Gladwyne, gave the Kirkland campaign a total of $45,000 this year.

Montgomery County trash hauler J.P. Mascaro & Sons kicked in $20,000, and a $10,000 contribution came from the Concerned Citizens of Pennsylvania, a PAC whose address is that of the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee, and the point of contact is chairman Bob Brady.

Roots, who raised $48,826, reported receiving a total of $7,000 in PAC money. His biggest individual contribution, $5,000, came from Jenkintown attorney Sean Kilkenny.

Worrell, a Realtor, raised $16,500, $15,000 of which came from a real estate agents’ PAC.

Chester has 14,756 registered Democrats, who hold a 5-1 advantage over Republicans.

No Republicans are running in the mayoral primary.

Staff writer Chris Brennan contributed to this article.