Keith, who has struggled with addiction, was arrested for a third-offense DUI in September 2019. Because that was a parole violation for the previous DUI, he was returned to state prison for a six-month “hit.” After that, he was told, he’d be given a parole interview, so the violation could be resolved and he could begin serving his sentence for the 2019 offense. But after a year and a half in prison, that interview still has not taken place, Elyssa Falls said.