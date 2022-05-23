With an all-but-certain recount looming in their primary contest, Republican Senate candidates Mehmet Oz and David McCormick have opened a new front in their battle over every ballot: the courts.

McCormick filed a lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court seeking to compel all of the state’s counties to count all ballots that were received on time but were missing a handwritten date on their envelope – a defect would previously have led to them being rejected under state law. He based that request on a ruling in an unrelated case issued before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, which found last week that that the date – or lack of one – on the ballot envelope was immaterial to the vote’s legitimacy.

Meanwhile, a law firm representing Oz’s campaign – which argued the Third Circuit case on behalf of another client and has maintained that the appellate court’s decision has no bearing on this year’s Senate primary race – pushed back. It told the Third Circuit’s judges Monday it intended to challenge its decision at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The legal wrangling, before two different courts, injected a new level of uncertainty into the contest as county elections boards scrambled to figure out what to do with thousands of undated mail ballots across the state while the Oz and McCormick campaigns urge them in opposite directions.

Oz and McCormick were separated by fewer than 1,000 votes Monday afternoon — well within recount territory under state law. McCormick, who has been trailing in the vote count, has pushed to count as many votes as possible — every additional vote is an opportunity to help close the gap — and he’s also done better with mail ballots than Oz has.

The undated mail “ballots were indisputably submitted on time – they were date-stamped upon receipt – and no fraud or irregularity has been alleged,” McCormick’s lawyers, Ronald L. Hicks and Charles J. Cooper, wrote in their suit Monday. “The … only basis for disenfranchising these voters is a technical error that is immaterial under both state and federal law.”

» READ MORE: What’s happening in Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary before a likely recount

The Oz campaign fired back Saturday night, with a lawyer sending a similar email to the counties — but in the opposite direction.

“The order … does not authorize election officials to ignore Pennsylvania law or to count mail-in or absentee ballots lacking a voter completed date in the May 2022 primary election,” wrote lawyer Britain R. Henry. “In the first place, that judgment is not final and is subject to further review.”

After the weekend wrangling, McCormick’s campaign said in its lawsuit Monday that the majority of Pennsylvania’s counties had indicated they won’t count the undated ballots. Only Armstrong, Erie, Greene, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and York Counties had advised they would include undated ballots in their count, the lawyers said, while asking the Commonwealth Court to define a uniform standard.

Meanwhile, lawyers at Kleinbard LLC, which represent Ritter and Oz, asked the Third Circuit on to stay the implementation of its order in the Lehigh County case, saying the Supreme Court should be allowed to weigh in before the undated ballots are counted in that 2021 race.

Voss added that should the Third Circuit deny Ritter a stay, they would seek one from the Supreme Court directly. A successful appeal in Ritter’s case would benefit Oz’s position for undated ballots to be thrown out in his race.

“Absent a stay, Ritter’s opponent could wrongly assume office, and Pennsylvanians will be subject to the power of an official who was seated in error,” Voss wrote. “Ritter asks the Court not to preemptively cut off his right to further review.”

The Pennsylvania Department of State was poised to issue guidance to counties Monday on how the Third Circuit’s ruling in Ritter’s case should apply to this year’s vote count and the Oz-McCormick race.

But a stay in the Ritter case could further muddle the question — as it did in the 2020 presidential election, when Supreme Court intervention left about 10,000 challenged mail ballots in limbo for weeks after the vote was certified.

In that case, Samuel A. Alito Jr. — the Supreme Court justice who oversees matters for the court in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware — ordered Pennsylvania counties not to include mail ballots that arrived during a three-day grace period after Election Day in their official tallies until the court could decide whether it would take up a challenge to their legitimacy.

The court ultimately declined to hear the case but made that decision well after state election officials were forced to certify the state’s results without them because of the stay. The votes at issue wouldn’t have changed the outcome of President Joe Biden’s victory in the state but also were never included in the certified vote.

In the current election, the margins between Oz and McCormick are so narrow that the fate of the undated ballots could play a role in determining the winner as they fight over every possible vote.