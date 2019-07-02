HARRISBURG - In a rare rebuke, Republicans who control the state Senate penned a scathing letter Tuesday to Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, asserting his “self-righteous defiance" of the chamber’s rules led to last week’s chaotic fight on the floor — and all but threatened to strip him of his powers to preside over the chamber.
In the letter, signed by all 28 GOP senators, Republicans tore into what they perceive as Fetterman’s “disdain” for presiding over the chamber, one of the key functions of a lieutenant governor. They claim that Fetterman knowingly chose to ignore the Senate’s rules last week during emotional debate over ending a cash-assistance program for the poor — and said if he did it again, they would assign someone else to run the floor.
“This arrogance was the principal driver of the chaos of the day,” the senators, including Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson), wrote in the letter.
They added: “Your self-righteous defiance of the Rules has scarred the institution.”
Fetterman did not immediately comment. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, said that he had not yet read the letter but that he has confidence in Fetterman’s ability to preside over the Senate.
“I think it’s really time to move on,” Wolf said.
The floor fight in the Senate last week has made national headlines, after a video of it was widely shared on social media. In the video, Republican Majority Leader Jake Corman — surrounded by male colleagues and staffers — angrily yells at Fetterman to acknowledge him, all while attempting to stop a female Democratic senator, Katie Muth of Montgomery County, from speaking. At the time, Muth was reading a letter from a once-homeless man who had relied on the cash-assistance program.
Under Senate rules, Fetterman was required to acknowledge Corman, who has the right to interrupt another senator.
