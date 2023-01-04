Motorists traveling the Pennsylvania Turnpike will not only pay 5% more in tolls starting Sunday, Jan. 8, but will face more aggressive enforcement if they fail to pay.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved the toll hike last year for the 359-mile road, saying it is needed to pay for new interchanges and lanes, as well as to meet obligations toward funding the state’s roads and transit systems, including SEPTA.

Motorists using E-Z Pass on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will still pay 60% less than motorists opting for “toll by plate,” which is when a camera captures a license plate and an invoice is mailed to the registered address.

As an example of the increase, a motorist with E-Z Pass traveling in a typical two-axle vehicle, such as a car or SUV, from Norristown to Fort Washington would pay $1.80, up from $1.70. A motorist captured on camera would be billed $4.40, up from $4.10.

A motorist driving across the state from, say, Valley Forge to Pittsburgh, would pay $34.70, up from $33.

Toll for commercial vehicles is higher.

The commission says its new rate is below the national average. It breaks down to 14 cents a mile, or, by comparison, 2 cents less per mile than traveling the New Jersey Turnpike.

Further, a law that went into effect in November allows turnpike personnel to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to suspend motor-vehicle registrations of owners with four or more overdue Toll By Plate bills, or $250 or more in unpaid tolls. Before November, a suspension required six past-due invoices or $500 or more in unpaid tolls.

“This law strengthens our efforts to hold violators accountable for failure to pay,” turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a statement. “By far, most travelers do the right thing and pay their fair share. If you’re someone who believes there are no consequences for toll theft, we want you to know that you’re mistaken.”

The commission’s plan calls for toll increases of 5% annually through 2025.

To settle unpaid tolls, you can call 1-877-736-6727 and select customer service at the prompt, then select option 3 for Toll By Plate. You can also use the unpaid invoice lookup system to check online for unpaid tolls associated with a license plates.