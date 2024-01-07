Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls increase another 5% starting Sunday

Beginning on January 7, folks traveling to the Pennsylvania Turnpike will pay 5% more in tolls to navigate the state’s 550-mile highway. Prices have increased annually since 2009, and will continue to do so for the next 27 years.

For the average passenger vehicle paying toll by plate, this means increasing tolls from $4.40 to $4.70; or from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass holders. For Class-5 tractor-trailers, the toll-by-plate increase sets a new rate of $30.90, or $15.20 with E-ZPass.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, despite the increase, Pennsylvania’s per-mile toll remains lower than national toll averages. At $0.15 per mile, passenger car drivers pay three cents less than the national average.

Why is the price increasing?

The Turnpike has been paying a debt to PennDOT since 2007, when the state passed Act 44 asking for a $450 million per year payment for highways, bridges, and public transit.

Two years later tolls were approved to increase annually.

In 2013, Act 89 went into effect, which redelegated the funds toward public transit. But the amount the Turnpike had to pay remained the same, leaving the agency’s debt at nearly $14 billion.

“Our annual toll increases directly support the escalating Act 44 debt service we have had to manage due to the mandates of Act 44 of 2007,” said Rick Dreher, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission chief financial officer, in a statement.

The annual payment was reduced to $50 million per year in 2022, but tolls are set to continue increasing until 2051.

The amount the tolls increase by is expected to reduce as time goes on. Until 2025, drivers can expect an annual increase of 5%. By 2026, it will drop to 4%. In 2027, the rate is set to be 3.5%. And, from 2028 until 2051, drivers will pay an extra 3% for tolls annually.

For folks looking to keep their price as low as possible amid the increases, the agency recommends getting E-ZPass to save about 60% on toll costs.

What happens if you don’t pay a toll?

As of 2022, not paying four or more tolls can lead to PennDot suspending your vehicle registration. This can also happen if your unpaid tolls add up to $250 or more.

To check for unpaid tolls, use the agency’s unpaid invoice look-up, and settle a payment by calling 1-877-736-6727.