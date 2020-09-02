The findings from the left-leaning think tank offers an explanation why women and people of color have borne the brunt of the economic downturn. As of June in Pennsylvania, the unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic people were 22% and 19.7%, respectively, compared to 12.2% for whites, the report said. Nationally, the women’s unemployment rate was 10.6% in July versus 9.8% for men. About 55.4% of Pennsylvania workers receiving unemployment assistance were women as of Aug. 22, compared with 44.6% for men, state data shows.