Residents near SPS Technologies fire asked to evacuate over air quality concerns

Residents and businesses in the immediate area of SPS Technologies were asked to evacuate Tuesday afternoon due to concerns over air quality in the wake of a massive industrial fire that began Monday night at the facility, Abington Township officials said in a news release.

In an alert issued at 2:20 p.m., officials asked those in nearby homes and businesses to evacuate within the hour “while conditions permit.”

People located in the following areas have been asked voluntarily evacuate:

Stewart Avenue Runnymede Avenue Florence Avenue between Runnymede Avenue and West Avenue Highland Avenue between Hillside Ave and West Avenue Rodman Avenue between Walnut Street and Runnymede Avenue Hillside Avenue between Florence Avenue and Walnut Street Myrtle Avenue between Runnymede Avenue and Rodman Avenue

Officials have also set up an evacuation shelter in the auditorium of Cheltenham High School, located at 500 Rices Mill Rd. in Wyncote. Residents who are able to self-evacuate should drive to the high school or another location outside the evacuation area, township officials said.

Officials said that residents who are evacuating should bring a minimum of two days worth of prescriptions with them, as well as any needed medical devices and identification.

Residents who need transportation to leave the area should call 610-635-4300 for assistance. Additionally, emergency responders will begin checking door-to-door on residents to assist those in the impacted area, officials said.

Those who are not located in the evacuation area, but are within one mile of the SPS Technologies complex, should continue to observe the shelter-in-place order. Other residents have been asked to avoid the area.