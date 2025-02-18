What we know about the fire at SPS Technologies in Abington

Montgomery County residents near aerospace parts supplier SPS Technologies remained under a shelter-in-place order following a massive fire that tore through the company’s Abington industrial complex late Monday.

The blaze has prompted concerns over air quality and water runoff, as the company is known to use heat-treating chemicals for its manufacturing processes. Officials had not said the fire was fully contained as of midday Tuesday.

Here is what we know:

How did the fire happen?

Police received multiple 911 calls of an explosion at SPS Technologies starting shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday. First responders arrived to multiple explosions at the complex, and ultimately, firefighters from 68 fire companies responded to the 4-alarm blaze, Abington Police Chief Patrick Molloy said.

No injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning. Officials have not yet said what may have started the fire.

Fire prompted shelter-in-place order, school closures

In the wake of the blaze, officials issued a shelter-in-place order for residents within a one-mile radius of SPS Technologies’ property due to concerns over air quality and water contamination. The shelter-in-place zone is home to about 17,300 residents, according to an Inquirer analysis of Census Bureau population data.

Hazmat teams are monitoring air quality and water runoff at the scene, and no threats to the public had been detected as of Tuesday morning. Officials were concerned that the mixing of heat treating chemicals at the facility could form arsenic, Abington Fire Chief Mike Jones said.

In addition to the shelter-in-place order, the Abington, Jenkintown, and Cheltenham school districts were closed Tuesday as a result of the fire. Cheltenham government buildings were also closed.

SEPTA, meanwhile, suspended service on its West Trenton, Lansdale-Doylestown and Warminster regional rail lines Tuesday after the fire prompted its Jenkintown station to shut down, an agency spokesperson said. There was no immediate timeline for reopening as of Tuesday morning.

No water quality concerns or disruptions to water service in the area were reported early Tuesday, an spokesperson for Aqua Pennsylvania said.

What does SPS Technologies do?

SPS Technologies’ history dates back to 1903, when founder Howard “H.T.” Hallowell Sr. established the company in Philadelphia as the Standard Pressed Steel Co. It has been operating in Montgomery County since 1920, and manufactures precision metal fasteners and special machined parts for the aviation and aerospace industries.

The company took on its current moniker in 1978, and was purchased by the Warren Buffett-run conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway in 2015 for $32 billion. Some of its well-known customers have included high-profile aerospace industry manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus, as well as NASA, GE, and Rolls-Royce.

SPS Technologies’ 32-acre complex is surrounded by rail lines and the Tacony and Tookany creeks to the south and east. The property is classified as a chemical treatment, storage, and disposal facility, and it regularly handles large volumes of potentially toxic chemicals including trichloroethene, vinyl chloride, and 1-2 dichloroethane as part of its manufacturing processes.

The company has past environmental and safety violations

SPS Technologies is well known to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Environmental regulators have discovered issues at the company’s Abington complex dating back to the 1980s, when officials began investigating underground storage tanks that had leaked a chlorinated solvent known as trichloroethene into groundwater beneath the facility. Low levels of the solvent showed up in groundwater samples until 2010, and small amounts of cadmium, a heavy metal, were detected through 2012.

Since then, the company has taken several corrective actions for other violations. Most recently, in 2023, it reached an agreement with the EPA to pay $109,805 for failing to properly store and mark hazardous waste on site.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also issued a number of fines to the company over dangerous industrial mishaps in recent years. In 2023, for example, investigators found that SPS Technologies had failed to install proper safety guards around a piece of factory equipment, and issued the company a $10,000 fine after a worker’s hand and arm were crushed in the machine.

Additionally, at least one neighbor told The Inquirer that she had witnessed previous fires at the company’s facility, saying that SPS Technologies is a “great company” with an unfortunate track record.

Staff writers Frank Kummer, Robert Moran, Rodrigo Torrejón, Jesse Bunch, Ryan Briggs, and Joseph N. DiStefano contributed to this article.