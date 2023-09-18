Nine teens captured after escape from Berks County detention facility

Nine teenagers have been captured after escaping from Abraxas Academy in New Morgan, Berks County, police said.

According to police, four of the nine escapees — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — turned themselves in at a house on Oak Grove Road. around 5:45 a.m. Monday morning. Trooper David Beohm told reporters they were “done, they were tired, they were cold.”

The five other teens stole a pickup truck at 6:36 a.m., Beohm said, but four were apprehended after a brief police pursuit. The fifth took off into a field but was quickly taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

The nine teens will all be charged with escape, and some will face other charges.

“Any crimes they committed, they’re going to be charged with,” Beohm said.

Officials said the nine teens overtook two women staffers at the prison around 8 p.m. One suffered minor injuries during a fight over the keys.

“These nine kids all kind-of banded together,” Trooper David Beohm told reporters Wednesday morning. “There was a little struggle that happened there, one [staffer] suffered some minor injuries to her hand, because they ripped the keys out of her hand.”

The escape happened less than a week after troopers captured Danilo Cavalcante, a convicted murder who broke out of the Chester County prison on Aug. 31. Cavalcante managed to evade police for two weeks before finally being caught in northern Chester County on Wednesday.

As with the search for Cavalcante, the manhunt for the nine teens threatened to disrupt life around New Morgan, which is just north of the Chester County border.

The Twin Valley School District announced all its schools will be closed Monday. All after-school activities are also canceled, including a scheduled school board meeting.

Abraxas Academy, a private facility, has a history of disturbances, according to the Reading Eagle, which reported that police from three counties dealt with a riot in July.