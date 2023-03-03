The woman whose racist pizza shop rant went viral charged with ethnic intimidation, harassment

The woman whose racist rant in a Montgomery County pizza shop went viral was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment Friday, according to the Hatboro Police Department.

The video — which was posted to TikTok by user @kellyflores765 and deleted — depicts Rita Bellew, a 55-year-old CPA from Hatboro, berating Omar Quiñones, the owner of Amy’s Family Pizzeria, for playing Spanish-language television in his restaurant last week.

In the video, Bellew questions Quiñones’ immigration status before asking for a refund. In between, she touts her centuries-long connections to Hatboro, calls Quiñones an “ignoramus” and un-American, and starts filming Quiñones and his staff while claiming they are “racist against white people.”

A person who answered at a number listed for Bellew hung up when reached by The Inquirer, and she has since deleted her Facebook. A family member who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Bellew moved to New Jersey about a year ago, and was in Hatboro visiting family when the incident occurred.

“It’s become a political thing now,” said a person who identified themselves as Bellew’s relative, but did not want to be named. “I wish that people would stop bothering her family in the Hatboro area because we have nothing to do with this.”

The clip has since been posted to Reddit, where it’s received more than 3,300 upvotes and spawned an uplifting publicity campaign for the pizzeria, which has been inundated with positive reviews and orders from out-of-state customers.

The case is being prosecuted in Montgomery County by assistant district attorney Tanner Beck, per the release. Bellew’s preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Hatboro Police Chief James Gardener told The Inquirer earlier this week he initially didn’t consider Bellew’s outburst a hate crime, chalking it up to “a dispute between a customer and a business where a bunch of hateful, vitriolic comments were made.”

According to Pennsylvania law, an ethnic intimidation charge is commonly referred to as a “hate crime.”

Bellew’s rant also had another set of unanticipated consequences: After the video went viral last week, internet vigilantes went looking for Bellew and came up short, misidentifying and doxxing three women in process. Their names are Candice Bogar, Sally Poppert, and Tracey Giada — three blonde accountants who work at firms located in the Philadelphia suburbs.

“We can unequivocally report that those incorrectly identified on previous third party social media platforms, including but not limited to, Candice Bogar, Sally Poppert and Tracey Gaida and their associated business have absolutely nothing to do with this incident,” read a statement from Hatboro police updated on Feb. 24. “We strongly suggest people cease and desist the attachment of false or mistaken names and identities to this video as the identity of the individual(s) involved are known to police.”

Gardener said the stream of harassment these three women received first gave him pause about naming Bellew, even though he condemned her actions.

“With the amount of angry people that are out there — which is understandable — I have concerns for everyone’s safety in this, including hers,” said Gardener.

The internet seemed to have beat the police to the punch. Two TikTokers posted videos with screenshots of Bellew’s Facebook page, where she calls herself an “American Patriot” and displays an American flag banner.