A 61-year-old woman in a wheelchair killed in a hit-and-run has been identified

Lower Merion Township officials identified a 61-year-old woman who was killed in a November hit-and-run in Bala Cynwyd. A Philadelphia man has been charged in her death.

Tracy E. Cary was killed when Jamal McCullough, 37, allegedly struck her with a Toyota Camry on City Line Avenue, south of Conshohocken State Road. Cary was homeless at the time of the incident but was a former Philadelphia resident, Lower Merion Township police said.

McCullough faces several charges in the hit-and-run, including causing an accident involving death and tampering with evidence. He turned himself in to Lower Merion police on Monday.

McCullough allegedly was driving southbound on City Avenue when he struck Cary at approximately 2:14 a.m. A passing motorist saw Cary and called 911, shielding her from traffic, according to the Lower Merion Township Police Department. Cary was transported by ambulance to Lankenau Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police recovered the Camry two days after the incident; surveillance video showed a man inspecting the exterior of the car in a nearby parking lot following the collision. Police said on Nov. 13 that the driver had been identified and was cooperating with their investigation.