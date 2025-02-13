Barnes & Noble is back in Bryn Mawr | Inquirer Lower Merion

Happy Thursday, Lower Merion! 👋

Can I get a “Go Birds”? We’ve got everything you need to know about the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade tomorrow (including important Regional Rail changes) in case you’re one of the more than a million expected to join in the celebrations. Plus, we take a look at the return of the Barnes & Noble in Bryn Mawr, details on an alleged ticketing scheme, and a look at why Montgomery County officials are doubling down on DEI.

Advertisement

As always, let us know if you have feedback. Are we missing something? Should we add a section? What community events or groups should we keep an eye on? You can tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Barnes & Noble has made a surprise return to its Bryn Mawr location along Lancaster Avenue almost two decades after closing. And while the move comes as part of a dramatic expansion for the company, it’s one that hasn’t been met with the warmest reception by local booksellers.

Planning to check out the location soon? Expect two stories, a cafe, bathroom, plenty of seating, and room for events to help the Barnes & Noble provide a “third space” for the community. As part of the approach this time around, what’s in stock will be left to local control instead of influence coming from “top down,” said its manager.

“The Main Line [is] arguably the ideal market for book retailing because of its education levels, affluence, and density,” Steven Gartner, executive vice president with real estate services firm CBRE’s Philadelphia office, who brokered the real estate deal for Barnes & Noble, told reporter Jake Blumgart. “The western suburbs once had three national bookstores then went to none. They should do extraordinarily well here.”

You can read all about the store’s return here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

🍽️ On our Plate

Planning a romantic night out? Look no further than our roundup of 11 restaurants for a date night in the suburbs, highlighting nearby favorites like Lark, DePaul’s Table Steakhouse, and others.

🎳 Things to Do

🎥 Sleepless in Seattle: A ticket to the screening of this Oscar-nominated romcom starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks comes with a cocktail from The Grog Grill. // ⏰ Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:15 p.m. 💵 $13 members, $16 non-members📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🦅 Eagles Super Bowl parade: Venture into the city to celebrate the Eagles’ victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue and continues toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art where ceremonies are expected to begin at 2 p.m. // ⏰ Friday, Feb. 14, 11 a.m.📍Find parade and SEPTA Regional Rail info here

🎥 Little Mermaid: Spend a Saturday afternoon with the kids watching a Disney classic. // ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. 💵 $6 adults, $5 kids📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎤 Splintered Sunlight, Grateful Dead tribute: Check out a Grateful Dead tribute band that’s been at it for more than 25 years. // ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m. 💵 $20 general admission📍Ardmore Music Hall

🎤 Rolling Stones vs. The Beatles featuring Brown Sugar and the Newspaper Taxis: A head-to-head featuring tribute bands for these two iconic groups. // ⏰ Sunday, Feb. 16, 7 p.m. 💵 $18-$45📍Ardmore Music Hall

🏡 On the Market

Overlooking the Schuylkill River, this four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Gladwyne is going for $1,695,000. It’s got an open layout and lots of natural light, but the 3,380-square-foot home’s most impressive feature might just be its views.

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.