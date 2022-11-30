The Berks County immigration detention center, long the target of activists and protesters, will close early in the new year, a local newspaper reported Wednesday.

ICE officials in Philadelphia said they were gathering information and would provide details soon.

The Reading Eagle reported that county spokesperson Stephanie Weaver met with management and staff at the center on Wednesday, telling them that the federal government had decided to end its contract with the county on Jan. 31, 2023.

The 96-bed Berks lockup is operated by the county through a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Organizing Works!” the Philadelphia-based Shut Down Berks coalition said in a statement. “This is a victory for the Berks community. ... We are beyond thrilled to hear this news and look forward to seeing everyone released to their families and communities.”

The center is best known as having been one of three facilities in the U.S. that confined immigrant families. It closed in early 2021, then reopened this year as a detention center for immigrant women.

Amnesty International has condemned Berks and similar facilities as inhumane and expensive, saying they “undermine our country’s long history as a beacon of hope for people seeking safety.”

For years, the center has faced protests, vigils, and lawsuits aimed at forcing its closure. No one held at Berks faces criminal charges, though the center essentially operates as a jail, confining people while their immigration cases go forward.

Activists note that under President Biden the number of beds to jail undocumented immigrants has soared in Pennsylvania. The repurposed Berks County facility has been joined by a 1,876-bed private prison, the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Clearfield County.

Advocates have maintained that all those being held at Berks could be instantly released to family members or sponsors in the community, and allowed to continue fighting their asylum claims from outside of confinement.

Asylum is a legal means of staying in the country, which can be granted to people who could be harmed or killed in their homelands.