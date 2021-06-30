Hours after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction, Bill Cosby was released from prison and returned home.

He entered his Elkins Park estate at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, his car stopping briefly as a man approached, calling out good wishes to Cosby. The former entertainer neither rolled down his window nor spoke to reporters gathered at the gate. He wore no expression.

Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt came to the front gate a short time later, reaching across to shake hands with a couple of cheering supporters as he shouted, “We did it! We did it!”

Calling Cosby’s prison time “a three-year unwanted vacation,” he described the prosecution as “ludicrous” and “racially motivated.”

”We pulled the sheets off today, and America got to see the truth,” Wyatt said.

News photographers and TV camera people had been gathered at the front of the estate, anticipating that he might return there upon his release.

A couple of cars stopped, their drivers leaning out to ask what the fuss was about.

”Is he coming home?” one man asked “It’s a good thing. My neighbor is coming home.”

A few homeowners stood on front porches and stared at the property, located just off Church Road near Elkins Park School. Even after he entered the home, neighbors and others stood along the front fencing, staring.

A lone protester stood outside the house, shouting, “We believe the women! We believe the survivors!”