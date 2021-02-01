The makeup of the board changed in Castor’s second term, with the other two seats claimed by Democrats Leslie Richards and Josh Shapiro, the latter of whom is now the Pennsylvania attorney general and widely considered a 2022 gubernatorial candidate. This being Montgomery County, Castor was not known to be among the far-right wing of the Republican Party, and the three commissioners got along well. (Though it’s unclear how Shapiro, who roundly rebuked Trump’s claims of election fraud, will feel now about his former colleague.)