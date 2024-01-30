Bucks County’s 911 computer system partially restored after ransomware attack

After a nine-day outage due to a ransomware attack, “core functionality” was restored to the Bucks County 911 computer-aided dispatch system on Tuesday, county officials said.

While that system was down, a backup system was used, with dispatchers recording information from calls on pen and paper and relaying that information to first responders over the radio, officials said.

“At no point during the outage were the county’s 911 call-taking abilities interrupted,” the county said in a statement.

The county is still working on restoring the full system.

The county’s access to databases, including the National Crime Information Center and the state’s Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network, has been restored, officials said.

“With some of the weight lifted from our dispatchers, we now look forward to working with our partner agencies to restore their full access to these critical tools as quickly and safely as we possibly can,” Emergency Services Director Audrey Kenny said in a statement.

Kenny said there was no timeline for the system’s full restoration.

The ransomware attack occurred on Jan. 21.

Ransomware attacks cause a targeted computer system or network to become inaccessible while the perpetrators demand money to restore access.

The attack on Bucks County remains under investigation.