As a child, Finkbiner was introduced to buttons by a grandmother, and now, she said, she has “millions” of them, stored in an entire button room in her home. She finds them at shows and antique shops, but she also scours Walmart. Many are ornamental, never to be sewn onto a shirt, and others were made specifically for shoe straps a century ago. To be a true button, it must have either a “shank" protruding from the back or holes, for sewing. Buttons with pins on the back, such as old political buttons, are called “pinbacks,” Finkbiner said. They’re not considered true buttons and she doesn’t collect them, or buckles.