Cheltenham Township police probe a death after a tree falls on a golf cart

Cheltenham Township police said they were investigating the death of a person whose body was found beneath a tree that had fallen on a golf cart Saturday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at the JC Melrose Country Club on Tookany Creek Parkway.

Advertisement

They said the victim was found in the passenger seat of the cart. The driver suffered minor injuries.

It was unclear whether the death was in any way weather-related, however winds at the time were gusting to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The agency didn’t log other reports of downed trees, said Alex Dodd, a meteorologist at the Mount Holly Office, however, he noted that recent heavy rains had soaked the ground, perhaps making some trees vulnerable.

Police said the tree evidently fell as the cart was moving.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, which was conducting an autopsy, had not yet released the cause of death.

The person killed was not identified, pending notification of family.

Cheltenham detectives asked that anyone with information call 215-885-1600 or email PoliceTips@CheltenhamPA.gov.