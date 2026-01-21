People’s Light cast reunites for ‘Steel Magnolias’ | Inquirer Chester County

Hi, Chester County! 👋

A beloved production recently took the stage at People’s Light in Malvern, and thanks to a longtime bond, the cast thinks it will connect with modern audiences. Also this week, a West Caln man has pleaded guilty in the death of his 12-year-old daughter, dining habit changes are impacting some local restaurants, plus municipalities are getting a major cash influx for parks and open space.

People’s Light in Malvern kicked off its latest performance on Sunday with the debut of Steel Magnolias, which runs through Feb. 15. Much like the characters in the show, the cast and director bringing them to life have surprisingly long and deep connections.

Some have known each other for 50 years and have overlapped in at least a dozen shows recently. They believe those connections are an asset on stage as they portray women who show both vulnerability and support for one another, something they imagine will strike a chord with today’s audiences.

The Inquirer’s Brooke Schultz sat down with members of the cast to talk about their relationships and how it translates to the show.

📍 Countywide News

PennDot is nearing completion of a new design for proposed changes along a 7.5-mile stretch of U.S. 30 impacting the communities of Caln, East Brandywine, Easttown, West Brandywine, Uwchlan, and Downingtown. The plan calls for widening the road by up to 35 feet and introducing flexible use lanes. Construction on the $874 million project isn’t expected to start until spring 2034. The Chester County Economic Development Council held its 22nd annual economic outlook last week, analyzing the local, national, and global economic landscape. With generally low consumer sentiment across the nation, experts advised local businesses that there could be an uptick come tax refund time. The Inquirer’s Brooke Schultz has several other key takeaways from the event, including on affordability, and recent job and population growth. Dozens of Philadelphia Police Department employees live in Chester County, according to a new Inquirer analysis, which shows about a third of full-time staff live outside the city. The largest concentrations in Chesco are in Coatesville (18), West Grove (13), West Chester (eight), Avondale, Downingtown, and Phoenixville (six each), and Malvern (five). See a map of where employees live here. West Chester nonprofit Friends Association is marking the opening of its new family shelter and office today. The new facility, located at 825 Paoli Pike in West Chester, will provide emergency housing for families in need. It has 10 apartments consisting of two- and three-bedroom units, which more than doubles the organization’s housing capacity from six families to 16.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Kennett Consolidated School District’s board of school directors approved the 2026-27 instructional calendar last week, which you can see here. Classes will start about a week later, on Aug. 31, but end around the same time. The district has also done away with one October closure and an in-service day. West Chester Area School District has released course selection and course guides for next school year for students in sixth through 12th grade.

🍽️ On our Plate

A new dim sum joint has opened in West Chester. Located at 127 W. Gay St., Dim Sum Taste specializes in Shanghai cuisine and offers an array of dumplings, stir-fries, and other dishes. Consumers’ dining habits have changed in recent years, whether for financial reasons or because of the growing use of GLP-1 drugs. Stove & Co. is seeing smaller tabs at some of its more casual spots (it operates Al Pastor in Exton, Stove & Tap in West Chester, and Revival Pizza Pub in Chester Springs), with diners foregoing things like appetizers, a second drink, and dessert. That’s not the case at its steakhouse Joey Chops, though.

🎳 Things to Do

🎤 Sugar Mountain: Musicians will pay tribute to Neil Young by performing some of his most iconic songs. ⏰ Friday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $41-$60 📍 Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center, West Chester

🎶 Name That Tune Trivia Night: Test your musical knowledge at this trivia night, where individuals and teams of four can compete. There will also be music from The Holts. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m. 💵 $12 for individuals, $40 for teams 📍 Steel City Coffeehouse & Brewery, Coatesville

🧘 Beer & Yoga: Start your morning with this all-levels yoga class, followed by a beer. ⏰ Sunday, Jan. 25, 10-11 a.m. 💵 $20 📍 Victory Brewing Downingtown

🏡 On the Market

This spacious Kennett Square home provides plenty of room to spread out. The first floor features an open-concept dining and living area complete with a fireplace, a formal living room, and a modern kitchen with a waterfall quartz island. An adjoining breakfast room leads to one of the home’s most impressive features: an outdoor living space with motorized screens, a TV, a gas fireplace, and heat lamps. There are four bedrooms on the upper level, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and sitting room, while the walk-out lower level, which has a bar and theater room, has space for another suite.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $983,000 | Size: 5,952 SF | Acreage: 1.11

🗞️ What other Chester County residents are reading this week:

