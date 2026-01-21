People’s Light cast reunites for ‘Steel Magnolias’ | Inquirer Chester County
Plus, a West Caln man pleads guilty to his daughter’s murder.
A beloved production recently took the stage at People’s Light in Malvern, and thanks to a longtime bond, the cast thinks it will connect with modern audiences. Also this week, a West Caln man has pleaded guilty in the death of his 12-year-old daughter, dining habit changes are impacting some local restaurants, plus municipalities are getting a major cash influx for parks and open space.
People’s Light in Malvern kicked off its latest performance on Sunday with the debut of Steel Magnolias, which runs through Feb. 15. Much like the characters in the show, the cast and director bringing them to life have surprisingly long and deep connections.
Some have known each other for 50 years and have overlapped in at least a dozen shows recently. They believe those connections are an asset on stage as they portray women who show both vulnerability and support for one another, something they imagine will strike a chord with today’s audiences.
The Inquirer’s Brooke Schultz sat down with members of the cast to talk about their relationships and how it translates to the show.
📍 Countywide News
PennDot is nearing completion of a new design for proposed changes along a 7.5-mile stretch of U.S. 30 impacting the communities of Caln, East Brandywine, Easttown, West Brandywine, Uwchlan, and Downingtown. The plan calls for widening the road by up to 35 feet and introducing flexible use lanes. Construction on the $874 million project isn’t expected to start until spring 2034.
The Chester County Economic Development Council held its 22nd annual economic outlook last week, analyzing the local, national, and global economic landscape. With generally low consumer sentiment across the nation, experts advised local businesses that there could be an uptick come tax refund time. The Inquirer’s Brooke Schultz has several other key takeaways from the event, including on affordability, and recent job and population growth.
Dozens of Philadelphia Police Department employees live in Chester County, according to a new Inquirer analysis, which shows about a third of full-time staff live outside the city. The largest concentrations in Chesco are in Coatesville (18), West Grove (13), West Chester (eight), Avondale, Downingtown, and Phoenixville (six each), and Malvern (five). See a map of where employees live here.
West Chester nonprofit Friends Association is marking the opening of its new family shelter and office today. The new facility, located at 825 Paoli Pike in West Chester, will provide emergency housing for families in need. It has 10 apartments consisting of two- and three-bedroom units, which more than doubles the organization’s housing capacity from six families to 16.
💡 Community News
Developer Stonewall Capital has closed on its purchase of a 187-acre tract of land in New Garden Township, making way for it to build a $300 million mixed-use project with 622 residential units and 115,000 square feet of commercial space. While there has been pushback from some residents, Township Manager Christopher Himes said the development will add more affordable housing to the region. (Philadelphia Business Journal)
On Friday, Rendell Hoagland, 54, of West Caln, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his daughter, Malinda, who died in May 2024 from severe malnutrition. Hoagland and his fiancee, Cindy Marie Warren, allegedly tortured the 12-year-old for months before her death. Hoagland will be confined in prison for life without the possibility of parole, while Warren, who is also charged with first-degree murder and related crimes, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in May.
Earlier this month, a jury found Avondale resident and former New Garden Township Supervisor Warren Reynolds guilty of over 30 charges, including aggravated indecent assault. Reynolds was charged in 2022 with sexually abusing a girl when she was 8 to 13 years old and in his care between 1999 and 2003.
Herman “Pluck” McMullen of Coatesville was sentenced earlier this month to nine to 18 years in state prison for drug dealing. McMullen was arrested in 2024 in connection with the so-called “Bad Bunny” drug ring, helping transport fentanyl-laced heroin that led to multiple fatal overdoses from Philadelphia to Coatesville.
Municipalities throughout Chester County were recently awarded over $6 million from the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants, which will go toward land acquisitions, park improvements, and plenty of pickleball courts. Some notable fund allocations will go to: Natural Lands to help it pay for over 21 acres of passive recreation and open space in Newlin Township ($1.2 million); Caln Township to develop the next phase of the planned 3-mile Beaver Creek Trail ($472,500); rehabilitation and development of Towpath Park in East Coventry Township ($330,000); additional development of East Fallowfield Township Community Park, including pickleball courts and pedestrian walkways ($250,000); work on Nichol Park in London Britain Township, including pickleball courts and pedestrian walkways ($121,600); new play equipment at Kenilworth Park in North Coventry Township ($119,900); construction of pickleball courts, a dog park, and a pedestrian walkway at Layton Park in West Caln Township ($250,000); and construction of pedestrian walkways, a pavilion, and pickleball courts at West Nantmeal Park ($250,000). Westtown Township also received $75,000 to help it develop a comprehensive plan for Crebilly Preserve and the county received $500,000 toward the rehabilitation design of the Downingtown Trestle.
Two other parcels of land are being preserved in the county. Nonprofit Natural Lands has preserved 23.4 acres in East Bradford Township under a conservation easement. And Schuylkill Township recently completed its $17 million purchase of the 64.7-acre Sedgley Farm property, bringing a nearly 20-year effort to preserve the land, which is also home to the historic William Reeves House, to a close. The township will embark on plans for the property, which is not currently open to the public.
Pocopson Township is gearing up to form a Comprehensive Plan Task Force and is seeking two community members to provide input throughout the process. The township’s most recent comprehensive plan was adopted in 2014.
The Oxford Area Historical Association is planning to purchase its longtime home at 119 S. 5th St. in Oxford, the former site of the Union School building, after getting a $700,000 investment from the state. The organization plans to continue developing the location into a “gateway for regional tourism.”
Chester Road between South Fairfield and South Waterloo Roads in Easttown Township will be closed to regular traffic tomorrow, Friday, and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for sewer work. Residents will be asked by the inspector to limit water usage during work on their section.
Friday is the last day for Malvern Borough residents to submit a request to have a shade tree planted this spring.
Claranda Tay Candles Co. has opened a brick-and-mortar at 9 N. 2nd Ave. in Coatesville. The brand sells elaborate candles that look like desserts and will offer candle-making classes and events at its new shop.
Nightingale Materials, the art supply and gift store on North High Street in West Chester, plans to close its doors on March 15.
🏫 Schools Briefing
Kennett Consolidated School District’s board of school directors approved the 2026-27 instructional calendar last week, which you can see here. Classes will start about a week later, on Aug. 31, but end around the same time. The district has also done away with one October closure and an in-service day.
West Chester Area School District has released course selection and course guides for next school year for students in sixth through 12th grade.
🍽️ On our Plate
A new dim sum joint has opened in West Chester. Located at 127 W. Gay St., Dim Sum Taste specializes in Shanghai cuisine and offers an array of dumplings, stir-fries, and other dishes.
Consumers’ dining habits have changed in recent years, whether for financial reasons or because of the growing use of GLP-1 drugs. Stove & Co. is seeing smaller tabs at some of its more casual spots (it operates Al Pastor in Exton, Stove & Tap in West Chester, and Revival Pizza Pub in Chester Springs), with diners foregoing things like appetizers, a second drink, and dessert. That’s not the case at its steakhouse Joey Chops, though.
🎳 Things to Do
🎤 Sugar Mountain: Musicians will pay tribute to Neil Young by performing some of his most iconic songs. ⏰ Friday, Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $41-$60 📍 Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center, West Chester
🎶 Name That Tune Trivia Night: Test your musical knowledge at this trivia night, where individuals and teams of four can compete. There will also be music from The Holts. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m. 💵 $12 for individuals, $40 for teams 📍 Steel City Coffeehouse & Brewery, Coatesville
🧘 Beer & Yoga: Start your morning with this all-levels yoga class, followed by a beer. ⏰ Sunday, Jan. 25, 10-11 a.m. 💵 $20 📍 Victory Brewing Downingtown
🏡 On the Market
This spacious Kennett Square home provides plenty of room to spread out. The first floor features an open-concept dining and living area complete with a fireplace, a formal living room, and a modern kitchen with a waterfall quartz island. An adjoining breakfast room leads to one of the home’s most impressive features: an outdoor living space with motorized screens, a TV, a gas fireplace, and heat lamps. There are four bedrooms on the upper level, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and sitting room, while the walk-out lower level, which has a bar and theater room, has space for another suite.
See more photos of the home here.
Price: $983,000 | Size: 5,952 SF | Acreage: 1.11
