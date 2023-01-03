One person was taken to the hospital after a recreational vehicle exploded in Cochranville, Chester County, on Tuesday morning.

First responders were alerted of the blast shortly before 8 a.m. and responded to the RV at 736 Street Road, Chester County dispatch confirmed.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The victim was treated for unspecified injuries and transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Their condition was not released but was said to be non-life threatening.

Another person was injured and evaluated at the scene.

Cochranville Fire Company responded.

The blast comes two days after a home explosion rocked Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

That blast, which leveled two rowhouses on the 3500 block of Miller Street around 3 a.m. Sunday, was suspected to be from a gas leak, fire officials said..

Five people were sent to the hospital, including a 65-year-old man with critical injuries and a 60-year-old woman with critical burns.

The blast shook surrounding homes, shattering window glass, pushing nearby vehicles, and spreading debris into the street.