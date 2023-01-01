Multiple gas leaks in Port Richmond resulted in an explosion early New Year’s Day that led to the collapse of at least four homes and multiple people being taken to hospitals, according to city fire officials.

None of the injuries appeared to be fatal, but at least two people appeared to be seriously injured, according to unconfirmed police radio reports.

Details about the explosion that occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on the 3500 block of Miller Street were not immediately available.

Fire officials on the scene told news media that some of the red brick rowhomes were leveled and that they had to pull at least three people from the homes. The city’s Office of Emergency Management is also involved in coordinating efforts at the scene.

The doors and windows of other homes were also blown out.

The American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania said its responders are working with the Office of Emergency Management, and are providing hot beverages and blankets to residents gathered at the Bernard Samuel Recreation Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.