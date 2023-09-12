‘We will actively hunt until we find him’: Police close in on Danelo Cavalcante, who stole a rifle overnight

The search for Danelo Cavalcante entered its 13th day in northern Chester County on Tuesday with schools closed and residents being urged to lock their doors after the escaped killer stole a .22-caliber rifle with a scope from a home in South Coventry Township overnight.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said at a news conference Tuesday morning that Cavalcante — who broke out of the Chester County prison on Aug. 31 by scaling a wall in the exercise yard — had ducked into a garage around 10:10 p.m. Monday and grabbed the rifle. The homeowner, who was just feet away from Cavalcante at one point, fired several shots with a pistol, but police don’t believe the fugitive was struck.

“We have always considered him to be a risk,” Bivens said. “We just now absolutely know that he has a weapon.”

Approximately 500 law enforcement officers have been called in for the search, including some specialty units from outside of Pennsylvania. State police have been joined by the FBI, as well as representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Border Patrol, U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, police recovered prison shoes they believe belonged to Cavalcante near Fairview Road in East Nantmeal Township. A person in a vehicle had spotted Cavalcante while driving on the south side of Fairview Road. Footprints in the mud matched the shoes he was wearing, authorities said.

“Both of his prison shoes were located,” Bivens said. “Information was received from another resident in that immediate area that a pair of work boots had been stolen from a porch at her residence.”

A couple hours later, Cavalcante apparently ditched more clothing outside the home where he’d stolen the rifle.

“A green sweatshirt and white T-shirt, believed to belong to Cavalcante, were discovered near the edge of the driveway,” Bivens said.

Police are now focusing their search on a roughly 9 square-mile area that is about 10 miles west of Phoenixville. The perimeter is bordered by Route 23 to the north, Route 100 to the east, Fairview and Nantmeal Roads to the south, and Iron Bridge and County Park Roads to the west.

Residents in and around the area have been told to secure their homes and vehicles, but there have been no evacuation orders. Schools in the Owen J. Roberts School District are closed Tuesday.

“We will actively hunt until we find him,” Bivens said.

Over the weekend, Cavalcante, 34, a Brazilian national who was convicted of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison last month, managed to elude a search perimeter in southern Chester County near Longwood Gardens. He stole a dairy van and resurfaced in the Phoenixville area Saturday night seeking help from former coworkers. He’d shaved his mustache and beard and changed his clothes, according to ring camera video.

Teams of law enforcement officers ― some of whom have been working for 24 hours straight in response to overnight developments — were being relieved by colleagues on Tuesday to comb the search area.

“I believe we will be successful,” Bivens said, “in the long run.”

At last sighting, authorities said, Cavalcante was shirtless and wearing blue pants, and carrying the rifle with a mounted scope and light. Police are urging residents to call 911 immediately if they spot Cavalcante. Residents can also call (717) 562-2987 with general tips and information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Inquirer staff writers Jesse Bunch and Robert Moran contributed to this report.