Immigrants in the Philadelphia region will join the national “A Day Without Immigrants” protests on Monday, staying out of work and school and skipping consumer purchases to demonstrate their essential role in society and their frustration with the lack of systemic federal reform.

Families, supporters and advocacy groups intend to rally at Love Park in Center City at 10 a.m. A second demonstration is planned at the same time outside the municipal building in Upper Darby.

Other rallies are expected in front of the White House and in at least 15 cities to call for action on immigration reform — and particularly for President Joe Biden to keep his promise to create a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people in the United States. National “A Day Without Immigrants” rallies have been held periodically since 2006.

Organizers set Monday’s event for one of the biggest sales holidays of the year, with consumers expected to spend $23.9 billion on Valentine’s Day cards, candy, dinners, jewelry and gifts, according to the National Retail Federation, the Washington-based trade association, and data firm Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Valentine’s Day ranks close to Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Easter in overall spending.

“Our communities pay many millions of dollars in sales everyday,” said Maria Serna, an organizer of the Philadelphia rally. “We want to move forward with a large, national campaign.”

Immigrant-led families in the United States possessed about $1.3 trillion in spending power in 2019, defined as collective, after-tax income, according to the American Immigration Council. They paid about $331 in federal taxes and $162 billion in state and local taxes.

Undocumented families paid about $19 billion in federal taxes and nearly $12 billion in state and local taxes that year, the council said.

Today 14% of Philadelphia’s 1.6 million residents are immigrants, Census figures show. They have fueled the city’s population growth after a half-century of declines and, before the pandemic upended the world, driven the creation of new businesses.

A 2018 report by the Pew Charitable Trusts found that the city’s foreign-born population grew 69 percent from 2000 to 2016, to more than 232,000. And that about 390,000 residents were either immigrants or had immigrant parents.

During the last two years the pandemic has laid bare the nation’s reliance on immigrant workers, essential in everything from food supply to medical care. Many nurses, doctors and medical technicians who grew up in the United States, and who remain under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, provide front-line treatment for the sick.

On Valentine’s Day, some immigrant-run businesses will close for the day, to demonstrate the importance of their labor, goods and services. Others are staying open, saying that two years of pandemic losses make it impossible to turn away receipts and for workers to lose pay.

“We support the rally, but, like a business, we have to be open,” said Juan Carlos Romero, who runs Philly Tacos and leads the Mexican Business Association, which represents South Philadelphia businesses including those at the Italian market. “We have to work.”

He like others, he noted, insist on immigration reform.

A Day Without Immigrants seeks to join all immigrants, young and old, recent and established, documented and undocumented, in a push for change. A year after Biden’s inauguration, many ground-level organizations and advocates have grown enormously dismayed over the administration’s failure to turn promises into reality.

A more narrow version of the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy, which bars asylum seekers from entering the U.S. while awaiting dates in Immigration Court, continues to operate. Biden’s plan to offer a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants has gone nowhere, and worse, advocates say, he seems to have stopped pushing for it.

“Most of us in the immigrant-rights movement here in Pennsylvania feel like the Biden administration has failed us,” said Andy Kang, executive director of the Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition, some of whose members plan to rally on Monday. “We haven’t seen the White House commit to a different vision of immigration, one that isn’t based on locking people up.”

Even if Biden has been blocked legislatively, he said, much can be done through executive orders and policy changes.

Instead, he noted, the administration continues to enforce what’s known as Title 42. Through that, Trump and now Biden have barred and expelled thousands of asylum seekers on the justification of protecting public health, despite expert assurance that people can be safely processed.

“The little trust that people had in this political system is waning,” said Desi Burnette, statewide coordinator for the immigration group MILPA, and who is among the parents keeping their children out of school on Monday. “There’s a frustration and anger that neither of these political parties has been able to assure the safety, the dignity, the respect, the well-being of immigrant families.”

She sees “A Day Without Immigrants” as part of a rising movement for action.

“This is a call for everyone, not just immigrant communities,” she said. “We need everyone to stay on this administration to assure citizenship for 11 million. This isn’t just on immigrant communities to make this happen.”

Stringent immigration policies have keep the number of undocumented people relatively stable, down from a peak of 12.2 million in 2007. Migrants can’t easily leave and return, so they stay — often incurring a human cost that has kept families apart and blocked people here from helping sick parents or even attending their funerals.

Undocumented people, advocates point out, live American lives as taxpayers, neighbors and co-workers. About 1.6 million are married to U.S. citizens, and an additional 675,000 are wed to lawful permanent residents, according to the Migration Policy Institute in Washington.

Philadelphia is home to about 50,000 undocumented people.

Serna, the rally organizer, noted that Valentine’s Day holds special meaning.

“It’s a time for love,” she said. “The question is whether 11 million immigrants in the U.S. deserve the same love as everyone else.”