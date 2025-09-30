Pennsylvania legislation would prohibit children under 16 from riding e-scooters

A state senator from Delaware County, responding to the June death of a 12-year-old riding an electric scooter, has introduced legislation to prohibit children under age 16 from riding e-scooters.

State Sen. Tim Kearney on Tuesday introduced SB1008, which he is calling Abby’s Law in honor of Abigail Gillon, who was riding an e-scooter with her friend 11-year-old Isabella Jones when the two girls were struck by a vehicle in Aston. Abigail died and Isabella was critically injured.

Besides setting the minimum age of 16 for riders, the bill would require helmets for riders who are ages 16 and 17 and prohibit more than one rider on an e-scooter.

The bill would define electric scooters in the Pennsylvania vehicle code and set a statewide speed limit of 20 mph for e-scooters.

Under the legislation, riders would be required to follow bicycle traffic rules, and municipalities would be allowed to pass ordinances that include stiffer penalties for underage violators.

Kearney announced his intention to introduce the bill back in July, and he said that he spent the summer working to shape the bill with Abigail’s family while receiving input from local officials and community members, as well as government agencies and various organizations.

Kearney, a Democrat, said he worked to attract bipartisan support for the bill, and it has two Republican cosponsors from Western Pennsylvania, Sens. Devlin J. Robinson and Elder A. Vogel Jr.

“As a father, I believe keeping children safe should never be a partisan issue,” Kearney said in a statement. “Abby’s Law creates commonsense protections that I am confident will earn broad support on both sides of the aisle.”

Ron Kralle, Abigail’s maternal uncle, also issued a statement included with Kearney’s announcement: “This devastating loss of Abby is one that our family, her friends and our community will continue [to] grieve for the remainder of our lives.”

Kralle continued: “Children, especially under the age of 16, are at risk for injuries or a fatality operating these electric vehicles every minute of every day on our streets because they are exactly that, children. Decisions determine fate. We respectfully ask our elected officials to support Abby’s Law and help us save another family’s worst nightmare from coming true.”

Kearney noted that since Abigail’s death, there have been several other serious accidents involving e-scooters in the region, and that several municipalities have taken their own steps to improve safety.

Earlier this month, Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff issued an “E Scooter Information Sheet” that made it clear that electric scooters cannot be legally operated on public roads or sidewalks in the township. They are, however, allowed on private property, such as driveways or yards, Graeff said.

Anyone riding an electric bike must be at least 16 years old, Graeff said.

“It may be operated on the sidewalk but only with the use of old-fashioned human power — no electric assist — and must yield to pedestrians,” Graeff said.

In Haverford Township, the board of commissioners voted unanimously to require that children under age 16 must wear a helmet when riding an e-scooter or e-bike. Police officers can issue warnings until January, when a $25 fine can be enforced at the discretion of the officers.