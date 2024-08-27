New Jersey man drowns at Delaware Water Gap.

An Ocean County, New Jersey man drowned Monday at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, a popular outdoors destination.

The victim, who has not been identified, was 39 and discovered by rescue crews in the Delaware River around 3 p.m. Monday, shortly after a drowning was reported, according to to WRNJ Radio of Northwestern New Jersey.

The National Park Service did not return immediate requests for comment Tuesday. According to WRNJ, this is the second drowning in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, which shares borders with New Jersey and Pennsylvania, approximately 100 miles north of Philadelphia.

The “Water Gap” spans 70,000 acres and sees millions of visitors per year, many to swim and tube and canoe on the river.