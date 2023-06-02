Delco is having its first Pride Parade this weekend

Delaware County may not have a Gayborhood, but Pride will be pouring into the streets throughout June.

Delco is throwing its first ever Pride Parade this weekend.

The inaugural march kicks off in Media on Saturday at noon, followed by a celebration called “Pride on State,” featuring LGBTQ events and activities at local businesses along State Street. The party will extend into the following weekend with a Pride Festival in Upper Darby on Sat., June 10.

The June parade and festival are the culmination of a years-long effort to unify the often-siloed LGBTQ communities across the suburban county, where people have long relied on Philadelphia as the nexus for both Pride Month celebrations and year-round social services, said Kyle T. McIntyre, the logistics coordinator for Delco Pride.

“Historically, I think Delco has been overlooked and overshadowed by its neighbors,” McIntyre said. “It’s a blessing and a curse. We really get to create something new and original from the ground up, that’s really community based. The curse of that is, well, you have to do a lot of the work.”

The Philly Pride march also kicks off this weekend in the Gayborhood in Center City, which thousands are expected to attend. In more recent years, outlying counties have begun throwing their own festivities throughout the month, including the Bucks-Mont Pride.

Delco’s will be notably lower-key than Philly’s Pride. McIntyre started organizing a Pride festival in Upper Darby two years ago, and despite restrictions from the pandemic and some threatening weather, the events drew hundreds of attendees. The momentum snowballed into a county-wide celebration this year.

The event spans two days in two locations for a reason — to give people in both the eastern and western parts of Delco an opportunity to show their support. “The one thing we want more people to do is get involved,” McIntyre said.

All told, Delco Pride will feature about 140 vendors. The sponsor list includes familiar corporate names from Peco to Wawa, as well some of Philadelphia’s most well-known organizations, like the William Way LGBT Community Center.

Vendor coordinator Dyamond Gibbs said there is an emphasis on local nonprofits and community organizations, but people will be coming in from as far away as Virginia, Georgia and Florida to celebrate with Delco for both events.

“The most mesmerizing part for me has been people reaching out from all over,” Gibbs said. “It’s great to know we’re somehow touching people in Pennsylvania and other states that feel they’ve been looking for comfortable spaces to celebrate Pride.”

Here are the basic details you need:

When does the Delco Pride march start?

The route will kick off in Media at noon and end around 1:30 p.m on Sat., June 3. The route begins at Barrell Community Park, heading west on State Street and north on N. Orange Street past the county courthouse. It’s free to attend.

Where is the celebration after the march?

“Pride on State” will take place on State Street in Media with events and activities from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Participating businesses and organizations include Media Arts Council, State Street Pub, Sterling Pig Brewery, and the local library. The events are also free.

When is the Delco Pride festival?

The festival takes place Saturday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of the Upper Darby Municipal Building on 100 Garrett Road. The festival is free with a $5 to $10 suggested donation. Here’s more festival info from U.D.J.T.