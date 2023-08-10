Sit down, strap in: Dorney Park is getting a new rollercoaster in 2024.

Called the Iron Menace, the ride is set to be the Northeast’s first dive rollercoaster, which means it’s a ride with an almost completely vertical drop.

The Iron Menace will take riders through the innards of an old steel mill, before dropping them 152 feet at a 95 degree angle. From there, the Menace turns into a set of four awe-(or scream)-inducing dips and spins, including a zero gravity roll and a corkscrew spin that will have riders upside down.

» READ MORE: James McAvoy visited Dorney Park, shouts out Steel Force rollercoaster

Iron Menace operates at speeds of up to 64 miles an hour, according to the Allentown-based amusement park.

Vice president Jessica Naderman called the forthcoming rollercoaster “one of the largest capital investments in park history.” The Iron Menance is first new rollercoaster to be built at Dorney Park since 2005, when the floorless behemoth Hydra the Revenge opened.

This isn’t the only change to come to Dorney Park in recent months. The amusement park instated a new chaperone policy for guests 15 and younger in May, citing a spike in “unruly and inappropriate behavior.”