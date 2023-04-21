Dorney Park announces new chaperone policy for guests 15 and younger, citing ‘unruly and inappropriate behavior’

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is instituting a chaperone policy for guests 15 and younger next month, citing “increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior” across the amusement park industry.

Starting May 7, the Allentown-based park will require guests 15 and younger to be accompanied by a chaperone who is 21 or older in order to stay in the park past 4 p.m. According to the policy, the chaperone will need to show a government ID to enter, and chaperones can accompany no more than 10 guests.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Dorney Park,” the company said in a statement. “We believe these changes will help ensure that Dorney Park continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food. Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come.”

Chaperones must be with young teens at entry, remain inside the park throughout the visit, and “be available by phone throughout their stay,” the policy states. Guests 15 and younger who are found to be without a chaperone will be removed from the park.

The policy will apply to all Dorney Park ticket and season-pass holders, the company said.

Dorney Park’s chaperone policy follows a similar rule at the Fashion District in Philadelphia. Minors who want to enter the Fashion District mall must be accompanied by a supervising adult after 2 p.m.

Fashion District management said they enacted their age restrictions as a way to address issues caused by large groups of teens who flocked to the mall after school and during spring break.

Earlier this month, hundreds of teens descended on the Fashion District, prompting a police response that resulted in three citations for disorderly conduct, while one teen was cited for carrying an airsoft gun.