The average price of gasoline hovers around $4.139 per gallon at the moment and some people are putting their frustrations into action by taking to the streets with stickers.

Yes, stickers.

All across the country, people are placing stickers on gas pumps that depict President Joe Biden pointing, if placed correctly, at the price of gas with “I did that” scrawled beneath. One Lancaster County man was arrested, however, after an employee at a Turkey Hill convenience store saw him placing a Biden sticker on a gas pump there on March 31.

According to a bystander who filmed the incident, things got heated between the employee and Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township, and police were called. Glazewski hurled expletives at them.

“I did that. I did that. That’s what I did,” Glazewski screamed at the officers.

When Glazewski attempted to run, while screaming, an officer quickly closed the gap and tackled him.

“I’m going to get a lawyer for this (expletive) ,” he said, facedown in the parking lot.

According to Lancaster Online, a Turkey Hill employee told police Glazewski sprayed the stickers with something to make them more difficult to remove. He was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief. Glazewski has a preliminary hearing April 26.

According to an East Hempfield Township police report, Glazewski was taken to the hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries that he sustained while seated in the back of a police vehicle.

The Joe Biden gas sticker phenomenon, according to media reports, has surged in recent months. There’s also stickers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying “I did that’ and former president Donald Trump saying “Biden did that.’ One gas sticker makes light of Hunter Biden’s struggles with addiction.

Gas station employees, according Slate, say the stickers are hard to remove.

“Put it on your car, put it on your house. Don’t vandalize private property,” a gas station manager in Alabama told a local ABC news affiliate. “Joe Biden doesn’t own this station and he’s not going to come by and fill up his tank and see that sticker and say ‘oh man I should’ve lowered gas prices today!’”

Rising gas prices, the New York Times has noted, are a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, supply-chain issues, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.