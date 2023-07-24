Suspect being charged in 1975 murder of 8-year-old Delco girl Gretchen Harrington

Delaware County authorities are set to announce charges against a suspect in connection with the long-unsolved murder of 8-year-old Gretchen Harrington, a Marple Township girl who went missing in August 1975.

Authorities are charging David G. Zandstra of Marietta, Ga., in Harrington’s death. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer is expected to discuss the filing at a news conference Monday afternoon. Zandstra, who has been arrested and is in custody in Georgia, is being charged with first-, second-, and third-degree murder, kidnapping, and other related charges, according to court records.

Zandstra had become an ordained minister in New Jersey in the 1960s and had moved to Chester to start a new congregation. By the early 1970s, news reports show he was working at Trinity Chapel with Harrington’s father, leading youth summer workshops for teen girls, and assisting at the Bible school the girl later attended.

By the late 1970s, Zandstra was in Texas, working at another church. Property records show that Zandstra and his wife moved to another congregation in California before retiring in Marietta, Ga., in the 2000s, where he still resides.

Harrington went missing the morning of Aug. 15, 1975, when she was heading to a Bible school program at Trinity Chapel just two blocks from her home at the time of her disappearance, according to Inquirer reports from the time. She was reported missing about two hours later.

Years later, Zandstra told Mike Mathis and Joanna Falcone Sullivan, authors of Marple’s Gretchen Harrington Tragedy: Kidnapping, Murder and Innocence Lost in Suburban Philadelphia, that he personally notified police about the missing girl.

“Either I called, or I went to Pastor Harrington’s house, and they confirmed she had left to walk up the street. And I said she’s not here,” he recounted. “I must have at that point called the police.”

In the wake of Harrington’s disappearance, police launched search parties with hundreds of members to comb through the wooded areas near her home on West Chester Pike, as well as most of Marple Township and neighboring communities.

Authorities also distributed more than 2,000 leaflets with a photo of Harrington, and set up a 24-hour hotline that garnered hundreds of calls. There were tantalizing leads: A mystery man in a beat up green pickup truck that another driver spotted picking up a girl near the school, believed to be Harrington. The driver was never located. Police asserted they had identified a convicted child molestor in the area as a prime suspect, but failed to compile enough evidence to bring charges.The case remained unsolved. Investigators assigned to the case said they were haunted by the incident years later.

Ultimately, searchers were unable to find Harrington.

“We haven’t got a thing, not a thing,” then-Broomall Fire Chief Knute Keober told the Inquirer two days after Harrington’s disappearance. “If she’s in the area, she’s by Jesus well hidden.”

One Marple Township detective, Richard W. Mankin, even consulted a psychic regarding Harrington’s disappearance, who said that the girl was dead, according to a 1984 Inquirer report. Mankin later received an anonymous letter with new information, but leads proved fruitless.

Two months after her disappearance, on Oct. 14, 1975, a jogger discovered Harrington’s skeletal remains bearing evidence of blunt force trauma to her skull in a wooded area of Ridley Creek State Park in Media. The area where she was located was about 2½ miles from her home.

Authorities found Harrington’s clothing “folded and in a neat pile” near her body, and her underwear had been hung from a tree branch “like a flag...as if to call attention to the place,” according to an Inquirer report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.