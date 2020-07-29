The problem drew fresh scrutiny this summer following the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood in Texas. Her remains were discovered in July. Authorities say a male soldier had beaten her to death with a hammer then disposed of her body. Guillen had told her family that she was being sexually harassed but felt she couldn’t report it without facing retribution. Under the hashtag #IamVanessaGuillen, other service members have shared stories of sexual misconduct and rape.