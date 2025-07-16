ICE arrests 14 at Norristown food market. Mexican consulate says it’s monitoring the situation.

More than a dozen ICE agents swarmed the Super Gigante food market in Norristown early Wednesday morning, taking 14 people into custody as part of a surge of agency activity and arrests across Montgomery County.

Unides Para Servir Norristown, the activist group, said that in the days before the action at the market it had confirmed four detentions in Norristown and had reports of ICE sightings in Ambler, Willow Grove and Cheltenham Township. Several people were taken into custody Sunday at the Hatfield Village Apartments in Hatfield, near Lansdale, the group said.

“Norristown is under attack,” Unides posted on its Facebook account Wednesday, saying that about 25 vehicles had rolled into the Montgomery County seat.

The Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia, on its Facebook page, said it was monitoring the situation.

Hours after agents arrived at the food market, the Juntos immigration advocacy group in Philadelphia shared video of what it said was a man being arrested outside the city Criminal Justice Center. That at a moment when courthouses face greater pressure from the Trump administration.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, ICE agents — some in military garb, some in civilian clothes — arrived at the Gigante market with a warrant to search the business, according to a manager there.

Officers swept the store, taking a number of employees into custody for alleged immigration violations, said the manager, who asked not to be named out of fear of reprisal.

“We’re like, ‘What now?’” the manager said. “We’re definitely saddened and honestly a little speechless. They weren’t just employees, they were family and friends.”

The store was still trying to determine exactly who had been arrested by ICE. The business was shut down for more than an hour.

ICE officials in Philadelphia said Wednesday that agents accompanied by others from Homeland Security Investigations and the Internal Revenue Service conducted a federal court-authorized search at the market. Fourteen people were arrested who did not have legal status to be in the United States, the ICE statement said.

Those 14 were taken into ICE custody pending deportation proceedings.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time,” an ICE spokesperson said.

The shopping plaza that contains the market has been visited by ICE agents at least three times this year, according to one employee there. The first time the agents were following a car, and the second incident there was an arrest in front of the market, the employee said.

An employee at the laundromat next to the supermarket said business at the laundromat has dropped significantly since the start of the year, as people stay away out of fear of ICE.

Claire Kaplan, 38, said Wednesday that she drove 45 minutes to the market from Willow Grove, seeking to support the workers there. She earlier started an “ICE watch” tipline, and was giving out the phone number to people entering the store on Wednesday.

One woman who was going into the store panicked when she misheard, thinking that Kaplan meant that ICE was currently inside. Once she understood, she proceeded to tackle her grocery list.

The surge comes not long after President Donald Trump named Montgomery County to a list of so-called sanctuary jurisdictions that he’s targeted for their refusal to help enforce federal immigration laws. Trump has pledged to withhold federal money from those places, hundreds of which were named from coast to coast.

The Trump administration has set aggressive new goals for enforcement, demanding that ICE and its partner agencies arrest at least 3,000 people a day. That’s more than a million a year.

Trump has pledged to deport millions in what he says will be the largest removal operation in American history. He recently achieved a huge increase in budgeting for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, from about $8 billion to roughly $28 billion. That makes it the highest funded law enforcement agency in the federal government.

The Mexican consulate in Philadelphia said it was monitoring the situation in Norristown, and urged any Mexican people who need help to call. Consular officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unides Norristown said ICE was seeking to intimidate families in the community, where one out of three residents is Latino. It demanded an immediate stop “to these destructive practices that break homes, generate terror and violate human dignity. Our community deserves respect, not persecution.”

Norristown has been a target for ICE, with more than 20 people arrested there at the end of May and beginning of June.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Michelle Myers contributed to this article.