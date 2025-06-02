Confusion in Philly and elsewhere as ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’ list removed

The confusion around last week’s Trump administration release of a massive list of so-called sanctuary cities intensified on Monday after the government removed the list from the internet.

That followed weekend criticism from the National Sheriff’s Association, which said including supposedly “non-compliant” sheriffs on the list could damage the relationship between the administration and law enforcement.

The White House and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Inquirer requests for comment.

Confusion around who was named on the list began almost immediately.

Leaders in three rural Pennsylvania counties that Trump won by more than 20 percentage points were surprised to see their federal fundering was now at risk. Those GOP-controlled counties never held so-called sanctuary policies surrounding immigration, a major target of the Trump administration.

The only “sanctuary” policies some of them have were implemented in response to sanctuary initiatives elsewhere, intended to reaffirm their allegiances to the federal government’s rules when Democratic areas promised to buck it.

In central Pennsylvania’s Montour County the commissioners passed a resolution in 2021 making the 18,000-resident county a “Bill of Rights Sanctuary County.” Clarion County, a Western Pennsylvania county of about 37,000 residents, passed a resolution naming itself as a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County” in 2021, doubling down on gun rights and declining to enforce any law that restricts gun access.

Philadelphia was prominent on the Trump administration list, long having been a leader among sanctuary cities. The list sought to name jurisdictions, hundreds around the country, that the administration believes are not helping enforce federal immigration laws - and facing cuts in federal funding as a result.

Now that list is gone.

On the Department of Homeland Security website, the page where a list of “sanctuary jurisdictions” had been visible since being uploaded Thursday evening now shows a “Page Not Found” error message.

The White House has not announced why the page has gone missing. A Homeland Security spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

The removal comes after the National Sheriffs’ Association issued a scathing statement that criticized the inclusion of many cities and counties as “arbitrary.”

“This list was created without any input, criteria of compliance, or a mechanism for how to object to the designation,” wrote National Sheriffs’ Association president Sheriff Kieran Donahue of Canyon County, Idaho, a Trump supporter who visited the White House in April.

“DHS has done a terrible disservice to President Trump and the Sheriffs of this country. The President’s goals to reduce crime, secure the Borders, and make America safer have taken a step backward,” Donahue added. “The sheriffs of this country feel betrayed.”

Speaking on Fox News Sunday morning, DHS secretary Kristi Noem said nothing about removal of the list but did mention criticism over the inclusion of some jurisdictions.

“Some of the cities have pushed back,” Noem said on Sunday Morning Futures. “They think because they don’t have one law or another on the books that they don’t qualify, but they do qualify.”

She added, “That list is absolutely continuing to be used, and it is going to be identifying those cities and those jurisdictions that aren’t honoring law and justice.

The list, which included areas in 30 states, accused local leaders of “deliberately and shamefully” obstructing enforcement of federal laws and endangering American communities.

The administration said in a statement to news organizations last week areas were chosen based on several factors that included “self-identification as a Sanctuary Jurisdiction, noncompliance with Federal law enforcement in enforcing immigration laws, restrictions on information sharing, and legal protections for illegal aliens.”

Last week, a Philadelphia that proudly stood among the strongest of sanctuary cities formally discarded the name. City Solicitor Renee Garcia said, “Philadelphia is not a sanctuary city. We are a welcoming city.”

The same was echoed by other officials.

“Philadelphia is a welcoming city,” City Councilmember Rue Landau said in a statement Thursday night. “That has been our stance, and this list is Trump’s attempt to instill more fear and uncertainty among the immigrant communities.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.