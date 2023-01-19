Body of missing woman found in Royersford; death under investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of Jennifer Brown, a Montgomery County woman who went missing earlier this month, after discovering her body Wednesday.

“We hoped and prayed she would be safe, and she is not,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday.

Brown’s body was found in Royersford, and was discovered “at least partially buried,” Steele said. Steele did not say exactly where Brown’s body was found, but police were seen searching the area around an industrial complex in Royersford on Wednesday.

Authorities have not announced a cause of death, or said whether anyone is suspected in the death. The investigation is ongoing.

“She’ll get over to the coroner’s office at some point,” Steele said. “That’s going to be a bit of a process, unfortunately, from where we found her.”

Brown, 43, of Limerick, was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 3 by a friend and business associate. Authorities began to investigate after Brown did not pick up her young son from his bus stop the following day.

“She was a devoted mother of an 8-year-old boy, and by all accounts she would have never left him unattended and unsupervised,” Steele said.