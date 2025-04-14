Skip to content
What we know about the arson at the Pa. governor’s mansion and the suspect accused of trying to kill Gov. Josh Shapiro

Cody Balmer is accused of setting the arson fire at the governor's mansion in Harrisburg and trying to kill Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the governor's official residence about a suspected arson fire.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the governor's official residence about a suspected arson fire.Read moreMarc Levy / AP

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with the attempted homicide of Gov. Josh Shapiro after allegedly intentionally setting fire to the governor’s official residence in Harrisburg early Sunday morning.

Shapiro and his family, who were in the house at the time of the fire along with a number of guests celebrating Passover, were not injured. The extent of the damage to the 29,000-square-foot mansion was unclear Monday.

Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg, turned himself into authorities Sunday afternoon. Balmer admitted to “harboring a hatred” toward Shapiro, and told Pennsylvania State Police that if he had found the governor at the residence Sunday, he would have “beaten him with a hammer,” according to a criminal complaint.

It remains unclear how State Police, who maintain a 24/7 detail on Shapiro and additional security at the residence, allowed the suspect to enter the property.

Authorities allege that before fleeing on foot, Balmer started three fires at the residence with homemade “Molotov cocktails,” including one in a room where Shapiro had celebrated a Passover Seder mere hours ahead of the incident. Police said Monday that Balmer was taken to an area hospital “due to a medical event not connected to this incident nor his arrest,” and that his arraignment would be rescheduled.

Officials said Sunday that “all avenues” were being explored as to Balmer’s motive, including potential hate crimes. The criminal complaint filed Sunday did not detail whether the incident was in relation to the governor’s Judaism.

In emotional remarks Sunday, Shapiro said violence like that which Balmer is accused of is “becoming far too common in our society.”

“If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: We celebrated our faith last night proudly and in a few hours we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover again proudly,” Shapiro said.

Staff writers Gillian McGoldrick, Anna Orso, Ximena Conde, and Ryan W. Briggs contributed to this article.