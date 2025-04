What we know about the arson at the Pa. governor’s mansion and the suspect accused of trying to kill Gov. Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks during a news conference at the governor's official residence about a suspected arson fire. Read more

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with the attempted homicide of Gov. Josh Shapiro after allegedly intentionally setting fire to the governor’s official residence in Harrisburg early Sunday morning. Shapiro and his family, who were in the house at the time of the fire along with a number of guests celebrating Passover, were not injured. The extent of the damage to the 29,000-square-foot mansion was unclear Monday. Advertisement Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg, turned himself into authorities Sunday afternoon. Balmer admitted to “harboring a hatred” toward Shapiro, and told Pennsylvania State Police that if he had found the governor at the residence Sunday, he would have “beaten him with a hammer,” according to a criminal complaint. It remains unclear how State Police, who maintain a 24/7 detail on Shapiro and additional security at the residence, allowed the suspect to enter the property. Authorities allege that before fleeing on foot, Balmer started three fires at the residence with homemade “Molotov cocktails,” including one in a room where Shapiro had celebrated a Passover Seder mere hours ahead of the incident. Police said Monday that Balmer was taken to an area hospital “due to a medical event not connected to this incident nor his arrest,” and that his arraignment would be rescheduled. Officials said Sunday that “all avenues” were being explored as to Balmer’s motive, including potential hate crimes. The criminal complaint filed Sunday did not detail whether the incident was in relation to the governor’s Judaism. In emotional remarks Sunday, Shapiro said violence like that which Balmer is accused of is “becoming far too common in our society.” “If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: We celebrated our faith last night proudly and in a few hours we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover again proudly,” Shapiro said. Staff writers Gillian McGoldrick, Anna Orso, Ximena Conde, and Ryan W. Briggs contributed to this article.

A Pennsylvania man is being charged with the attempted homicide of Gov. Josh Shapiro after allegedly intentionally setting fire to the governor’s official residence in Harrisburg early Sunday morning. Shapiro and his family, who were in the house at the time of the fire along with a number of guests celebrating Passover, were not injured. The extent of the damage to the 29,000-square-foot mansion was unclear Monday. Cody Balmer, 38, of Harrisburg, turned himself into authorities Sunday afternoon. Balmer admitted to “harboring a hatred” toward Shapiro, and told Pennsylvania State Police that if he had found the governor at the residence Sunday, he would have “beaten him with a hammer,” according to a criminal complaint. Authorities allege that Balmer started three fires at the residence with homemade “Molotov cocktails,” including one in a room where Shapiro had celebrated a Passover Seder mere hours ahead of the incident, before fleeing on foot. Police said Monday that Balmer was taken to an area hospital “due to a medical event not connected to this incident nor his arrest,” and that his arraignment would be rescheduled. Officials said Sunday that “all avenues” were being explored as to Balmer’s motive, including potential hate crimes. The criminal complaint filed Sunday did not detail whether the incident was in relation to the governor’s Judaism. In emotional remarks Sunday, Shapiro said violence like that which Balmer is accused of is “becoming far too common in our society.” “If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: We celebrated our faith last night proudly and in a few hours we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover again proudly,” Shapiro said. How did the arson happen? State police say that Balmer threw a Heineken beer bottle filled with gasoline into the piano room in a wing of the governor’s mansion after walking to the residence. He then allegedly went to the attached dining room, broke a window, entered the residence, and lit two more homemade incendiary devices before fleeing. Officials said Sunday that Balmer cleared a fence on the property, and evaded police for several minutes before briefly entering the home and setting the fire. It remains unclear how State Police, who maintain a 24/7 detail on Shapiro and additional security at the residence, allowed the suspect to enter the property. In an appearance on CNN Monday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said it was “very, very concerning” that Balmer was able to enter the residence, adding that “every resource has to clearly go into identifying the facts of this case, what happened, how it happened, and making sure that we have the correct facts” as the investigation continues. Shapiro, first lady Lori Shapiro, and their children evacuated the residence at about 2 a.m. Sunday. Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline told reporters Monday that had a key door in the stately home not been closed, the fire would have “definitely spread” down a hallway and up to the main staircase to the second floor. As many as 25 people were in the home at the time of the arson, Enterline said. Crews took roughly 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. “He clearly had a plan,” Lt. Col. George Bivens, of the state police, said of Balmer. “He was very methodical in his approach, and moved through it without a lot of hurry.” Who is Cody Balmer? It was not immediately clear whether politics fueled Balmer’s apparent hatred for Shapiro. According to his voter registration record, Balmer was not affiliated with any political party, and his digital footprint did not obviously indicate his leanings. Balmer billed himself as a “master mechanic” on his Facebook profile, which included posts about drug use, relationship troubles, and the struggles of parenting. He appears to have stopped publicly posting to the profile in summer 2023, but prior postings ran the political spectrum, with a focus on anti-government sentiment and memes that appeared to advocate for violent acts. One image showed a crocheted Molotov cocktail with a message reading, “Be the light you want to see in the world.” Another showed a meme depicting a vintage still from the GI Joe cartoon declaring that “Knowing is half the battle, the other half is extreme violence.” Another image on Balmer’s Facebook profile showed him holding a pistol pointed at the camera. A number of posts took swipes at former President Joe Biden. Balmer, however, rarely mentioned President Donald Trump on social media, writing in one 2021 post that he didn’t “play favorites especially since they all suck.” He appeared to show favor to former presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, and Ron Paul. Public records indicate that, along with a string of traffic citations, Balmer at one point pleaded guilty to a scheme involving forged documents, which resulted in an 18-month probation sentence. In 2023, he was charged in connection with an assault, and that case is ongoing. A property where he was formerly registered to vote was put up for a foreclosure sale in 2022, and Balmer has been in court multiple times over custody battles involving his children — most recently in 2023. That year, he appears to have left the employ of a Harrisburg auto-shop, which the owner said Monday was a “mutual” decision. » READ MORE: Shapiro arsonist struggled with arrests, foreclosure – and left a violent trail online What is the governor’s residence? Located at 2035 N. Front St. in Harrisburg, the current governor’s residence stands at two-and-a-half stories and was completed in 1968. It has been home to eight governors and their families, though they have used the private portion of the residence to varying degrees. Shapiro and his family have lived in the home part-time since his inauguration, splitting time between Harrisburg and their home in Abington Township, Montgomery County. He frequently uses the residence to host meetings with lawmakers, including for budget negotiations that are slated to begin soon. The residence includes eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and nine half bathrooms across 26,000 square feet of furnished living area, according to Dauphin County property records. Much of the mansion is used for public events, and it sees about 14,000 visitors a year, according to the state. Some of the property is accessible to the public, including the home’s extensive art collection. In 2023, at the start of his term, Shapiro spent about $100,000 in public funds to update the mansion, according to Lancaster Newspapers. A spokesperson for the governor said at the time that the updates — which included new appliances and furniture — were necessary because no one had lived there for about a decade, as former Gov. Tom Wolf elected to reside in his own home in York. The state Department of General Services maintains the property, where 17 staffers were employed as of late 2023. » READ MORE: What to know about Gov. Josh Shapiro’s mansion where an arsonist set fire Staff writers Gillian McGoldrick, Anna Orso, Ximena Conde, and Ryan W. Briggs contributed to this article.