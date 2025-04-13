Arsonist set fire to Pa. governor’s mansion during Passover causing ‘significant damage’

An arsonist set fire to the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion in Harrisburg early Sunday morning causing “a significant amount of damage,” according to state police.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were uninjured. Shapiro, who is Jewish, posted a photo Saturday evening of his family’s Passover dinner at the governor’s residence.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating, but said in a news release they believe it to be an act of arson and are offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Advertisement

“Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg,” Shapiro posted on X Sunday morning.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Shapiro added. “Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family — and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Asked if the fire was being investigated as a hate crime against Shapiro and his family, state police said in an email: “All avenues will be explored.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.