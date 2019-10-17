“The courts helped the abuser, not me, not my little child,” Kathryn Sherlock told a panel of nine lawmakers at Thursday’s policy committee meeting. She spoke of how Kayden’s father, whom she left in 2012, had repeatedly harassed her; how Kayden had told family members that she was afraid of her father; how Jeffrey Mancuso bit off part of a man’s ear in a South Philadelphia bar on New Year’s Day 2012; and about his suicidal ideations.